WWE News: Karrion Kross Shares MMA-Style Workout Video, Ricochet Hypes WrestleMania III Recall

– Karrion Kross took to Twitter to share a video of his latest workout routine. You can see the black and white video below in which the new NXT star showed off some MMA skills and weight training.

Kross, who was victorious last week in his in-ring debut, captioned it, “Some people only see black & white. Others, strictly shades of gray. I personally happen to see the disciplinary art of violence. And through this, a new vision of a new beginning.”

– Ricochet also posted to his Twitter, to hype tonight’s WrestleMania III Recall on FOX Sports 1: