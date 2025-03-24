Karrion Kross Shares Moment With Chris Bey At Benefit Show

Karrion Kross and Chris Bey shared a moment in the ring together at FSW’s Beynefit For Bey event. As reported, the event was held by Future Stars of Wrestling on Sunday and featured talent from a number of different companies competing with the proceeds set to help Bey as he recovers from the serious neck injury he suffered in October.

As captured by the Wrestle Knight Twitter account, Bey came to the ring after Karrion Kross faced Hammerstone in the main event. Bey was able to walk his way down and he and Kross embraced in the ring.