Karrion Kross Reacts to Notion That WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Are About Him

WWE has sparked a bit of speculation after playing “White Rabbit” at events, and Karrion Kross responded to speculation that it’s about him. WWE played the Jefferson Airplane song during a dark segment with red lighting, leading some to believe that it was about Bray Wyatt. However, some fans have been suspecting that the whole thing is about Kross, who was known as the White Rabbit in Lucha Underground.

One fan posted to Twitter to speculate that it was for the return of a version of Kross’ former character, and Kross replied to play into the speculation with some emojis featuring a “rabbit hole,” a question mark, and his hourglass, as you can see below.

No word on what it actually means at this point.