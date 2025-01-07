– During a recent interview with Sam Roberts for Notsam Wrestling, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recalled his ring the bell promo with Adam Cole in NXT in June 2021. The promo has been criticized for the way Cole “buried” Kross. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karrion Kross on the promo segment: “It was a weird day. I knew it was going to be a good promo. What they wanted out of that was for people to believe it was true. The way they had to keep people alive there, since I was on a murder run, was they had to get over the character somehow and some capacity. Give them mic time and let them look strong and stay strong in that capacity. I didn’t feel any particular way about it.”

On why he thought it was strange: “I thought, at the time, it was strange that they didn’t want me to get it back. Then, that became a thing. Johnny (Gargano) would do that the following week. Okay, now I understand what’s going on. It wasn’t thoroughly explained to me at the time, but they needed everybody in the match (to be strong). It didn’t strike me, personally.”