Karrion Kross Responds To Logan Paul’s Latest Vlog, Says He ‘Still Doesn’t Get It’

As previously noted, Logan Paul shared a new vlog in which he said that his peers aren’t happy because he is getting opportunities so early in his wrestling career. In a response on social media, Karrion Kross spoke about the problem with Paul and said that the former US champion ‘still doesn’t get it.’

Kross said: “It’s been brought to my attention that somebody in WWE thinks that his peers have a problem with his position in the company. He still doesn’t get it. No one has a problem with his position. The problem is that, for some people who have put 20, even 30 years in, they were told that there is a certain skillset they have to acquire. Putting time in was going to equate to having very particular opportunities. Those opportunities don’t seem to be available for those people now because they did not build a brand outside of the company. For an extended period of time, no one was allowed to build a brand outside of the company. That’s the issue. That’s the problem. This person who believes everyone has a problem with him, it’s not about him. Anyone can be him and people would have a problem with that. If people were told, when they went to professional wrestling schools, that they had to build a brand outside of the company in order to position them better to have the opportunities that they could knock out of the park, that’s exactly what they would have done. Professional wrestlers, in my opinion, have the strongest and greatest work ethic in the world. If someone would have told them this is what they had to do, that’s what they would have done. Now, for some of those people, it’s too late. So, I ask that person, what are we supposed to do? What are we supposed to do? Are we just going to wipe out an entire group of performers that have been doing this for an extended period of time because it’s impossible for them to catch up to that advantage? Me personally, I’m actually learning from that person and I see how the business is responding to that person. I don’t dislike that person. I think that person is great, which I’ve been on record to say. I like that person. I think they’re very cunning. I think they do the things that I wish Sami Zayn would do, and then he’d be World Champion. I just don’t think he still gets it. I’m actually shocked that he’s rattled in the way that he is about this because he doesn’t have to be, but here we are. I think you guys get it, though.”