– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed the documentary he wrestled during WrestleMania Weekend. According to Kross, the documentary was inspired by The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Karrion Kross on what inspired the documentary: “That was more or less inspired by Smashing Machine, which now, you know, Mark Kerr has his move.”

On how he’d been planning the documentary for a while: “I was always going to do it. That was my plan. Like, right when I got hired by WWE in 2020, I said, ‘One day this show will be in Las Vegas and hopefully one day they hold a Mania there.’ Because when I was still in Vegas living there, Vegas was still expanding. You know, I didn’t know if the economy, you know, on a measurable metric could support a WrestleMania. Clearly, it could.”

On how it turned out: “But that was something I always wanted to do and kind of — things just kind of serendipitously happened in a weird way. I feel like I get messages from the universe to pay attention to. Like, if I hear the same thing over and over and over from different people that don’t know each other, I feel like I should be paying attention to that.”