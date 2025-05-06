– During last night’s WWE Raw, Karrion Kross spoke to Cathy Kelley on Sami Zayn refusing the offer from Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. According to Kross, Zayn is suffering from a guilty conscience over his past actions with The Bloodline. Below are some highlights:

Karrion Kross on Sami Zayn having a guilty conscience: “Well, we can’t ignore that, Cathy. It sounds to me like we have some fellow bad guys in the audience here in Nebraska and a town down under, very interesting. But you wanna talk about Sami Zayn, let’s talk about Sami Zayn. No doubt about it. He’s got a guilty conscience with his participation in the reign of terror from the OG Bloodline, and he just wants to make the right decision.”

On why he can’t judge Sami Zayn: “Ladies and gentlemen, do you feel that Sami Zayn made the right decision turning down Seth Rollins last Monday Night on Raw? Mixed reactions, shades of gray. I like that. You know what? I can’t judge. I’m no saint. As a matter of fact, some people have even referred to me as a killer. But I’ll say this, I’m nobody special. I’m just the devil you know, versus the devils you don’t. Cathy, what do you think? What would you do in this situation? Would you join Seth Rollins?”

On Cathy Kelley having a lot to think about: “Such a cop out. Such a cop out. Ladies and gentlemen, do you think Kathy would have joined Seth Rollins had he asked her?”