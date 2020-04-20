wrestling / News
Kassius Ohno Sparks Retirement Speculation With Twitter Post
Kassius Ohno has people speculating that he’s calling it quits after he posted a photo to Twitter that could be interpreted as such. Ohno, who was reportedly among the WWE releases last week, posted a black-and-white picture with his boots in the ring, as you can see below.
The photo brought a reaction from Joey Janela and ROH’s Cheeseburger, as well as a host of replies from people who took it as a sign he was “leaving his boots in the ring.” You can see those below as well:
— WWE Alumni (@KassiusOhno) April 20, 2020
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 20, 2020
❤️ we need a hero https://t.co/tQ2oQs83U5
— THE BEST BOY (@CheeseburgerROH) April 20, 2020
Please dont stop wrestling
— Ra¥an (@rayantktmemepas) April 20, 2020
— SadHeyButters (@SadHeyButters) April 20, 2020
Man come to @AEWrestling dude you got plenty in the tank
— Dean (@HoweRhowe1980) April 20, 2020
