Kassius Ohno Sparks Retirement Speculation With Twitter Post

April 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Kassius Ohno

Kassius Ohno has people speculating that he’s calling it quits after he posted a photo to Twitter that could be interpreted as such. Ohno, who was reportedly among the WWE releases last week, posted a black-and-white picture with his boots in the ring, as you can see below.

The photo brought a reaction from Joey Janela and ROH’s Cheeseburger, as well as a host of replies from people who took it as a sign he was “leaving his boots in the ring.” You can see those below as well:

