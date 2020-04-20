Kassius Ohno Sparks Retirement Speculation With Twitter Post

Kassius Ohno has people speculating that he’s calling it quits after he posted a photo to Twitter that could be interpreted as such. Ohno, who was reportedly among the WWE releases last week, posted a black-and-white picture with his boots in the ring, as you can see below.

The photo brought a reaction from Joey Janela and ROH’s Cheeseburger, as well as a host of replies from people who took it as a sign he was “leaving his boots in the ring.” You can see those below as well:

❤️ we need a hero https://t.co/tQ2oQs83U5 — THE BEST BOY (@CheeseburgerROH) April 20, 2020

Please dont stop wrestling — Ra¥an (@rayantktmemepas) April 20, 2020