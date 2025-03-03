Katsuyori Shibata Wants IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Katsuyori Shibata has his sights set on a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match for this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Shibata spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and said that he would love to challenge for the title at the August crossover PPV. You can see highlights below:

On the potential title match: “It’s probably only possible at this point in time that Goto has. If there is a possibility, it would be ‘Fоrbidden Dооr (FD),’ and if he holds it to that level, the possibilities would be all over the place. I don’t want to give up on my dream, because my dream is to make it come true. The rest depends on Goto’s efforts.”

On his exhibition match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “It was a five-minute match at the Dome, but we promised each other to do it again and stand in the same ring. If (Tanahashi) wins the belt this time… let’s have it at Forbidden Door.”