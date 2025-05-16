In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling (via Fightful), Kayla Becker spoke about the differences between working for Vince McMahon and Triple H in WWE. She eventually left WWE last year. Kayla Becker said:

“Especially during the Vince era, it was like, ‘Don’t react, don’t smile, don’t take away any of the attention away from the wrestler because you’re just a glorified mic stand.’ It got better after he left, Triple H was really good about giving us a little bit of freedom. But I get it, it’s a TV show, you only have a lot of time, it’s live television, they can’t have us going all Mean Gene and taking over the entire segment. I understand why they do things that way.”