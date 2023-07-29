– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, wrestler Kayla Sparks discussed her AEW Dark Elevation match against Thunder Rosa in 2021 that was taped during AEW Dynamite Grand Slam that year and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kayla Sparks on how much her Grand Slam match with Thunder Rosa meant to her: “The Thunder Rosa match at [AEW] Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it opened up doors for me, and I was so grateful for Thunder Rosa for that because now, like you were saying, it’s important to build yourself, your brand, be authentic, be genuine. That’s what’s [important] for me is connecting with the fans, connecting with the crowd, and just being true to yourself.”

On getting to appear on Monday Night Raw: “With WWE, it has been an honor to be on Monday Night ‘Raw.’ [It] was a huge accomplishment, to not be signed and l have that opportunity with three of the best women in the business today. Bianca Belair was the women’s champion at the time.”