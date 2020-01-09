Keith Lee Says His Confidence Against Roderick Strong Is ‘Limitless’

– As previously reported, Keith Lee won a Fatal 4-Way match on last night’s NXT to get a title shot against Roderick Strong on next week’s show. Following the broadcast, he spoke backstage with Jon Quasto on how he’s done proving himself. You can check out that video below. Lee stated the following:

“What kind of threat? Let me ask you a question. What does it mean when a specimen such as Keith Lee pins Roderick Strong? Don’t answer that. What does it mean when a specimen like Keith Lee pins Adam Cole? What does it mean when I don’t get an opportunity in either one of those cases? Each time I have to prove myself further, I have to beat someone else to get to the person I’ve already pinned, but now that wait is over. I’ve pinned him, I’ve pinned the next person, and he’s going to be the next person that I pin in the future. And I will tell you this. My confidence level is just like me: Limitless.”

Lee will get his shot at Strong and the NXT North American championship in two weeks. He will face Strong for the belt on the Jan. 22 edition of NXT on the USA Network.