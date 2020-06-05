wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Injury Report Updates on Keith Lee and Bronson Reed, Singh Brothers Bollywood Parody of The Last Dance, In Your House Video Game Intro Mash-Up
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
– In this week’s NXT Injury Report:
* Keith Lee suffered a corneal scratch and bruised fingers
* Bronson Reed suffered neck spasms
– The Singh Brothers tweeted a Bollywood parody of The Last Dance documentary which focused on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls teams in the 1990s.
#TheLastDance goes Bollywood. 🎬@Jumpman23 @dennisrodman @PanjabiMC1
(Hoping this provides a little respite during these times) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qOYHZ3Jkt9
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 4, 2020
– Here’s a mash-up of the intro to the classic In Your House video game with today’s top NXT Superstars before NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
