Keith Lee Thanks Mick Foley for Officiating Wedding, Mia Yim Dress Fitting Vlog
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married over the weekend. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley officiated the wedding, going back to his offer to officiate the wedding when the couple got engaged about a year ago.
Lee thanked Foley on Twitter this week, writing, “A plethora of thanks @RealMickFoley. Shout should you ever require me.” Foley later responded, “It was an honor, my friend.” You can view that exchange below:
A plethora of thanks @RealMickFoley. Shout should you ever require me.
— FreeLee (@RealKeithLee) February 7, 2022
It was an honor, my friend.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 7, 2022
Also, Mia Yim released a vlog where she gets fitted for her wedding dress:
