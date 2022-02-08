wrestling / News

Keith Lee Thanks Mick Foley for Officiating Wedding, Mia Yim Dress Fitting Vlog

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee Raw Talk, WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married over the weekend. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley officiated the wedding, going back to his offer to officiate the wedding when the couple got engaged about a year ago.

Lee thanked Foley on Twitter this week, writing, “A plethora of thanks @RealMickFoley. Shout should you ever require me.” Foley later responded, “It was an honor, my friend.” You can view that exchange below:

Also, Mia Yim released a vlog where she gets fitted for her wedding dress:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, Mia Yim, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading