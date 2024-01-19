Keith Lee Undergoing Two Operations Soon

In a post on a private social media account (via Haus of Wrestling), Keith Lee stated that he will be getting two surgeries in order to get a heath problem fixed. Lee was pulled from AEW Worlds End after he couldn’t get cleared to compete. He later revealed he had been trying to work through an injury.

He wrote: “Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024.”

No other details were provided on what type of injury he has.