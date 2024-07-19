Kelani Jordan Reveals What Parts Of Her Skillset She Wants To Improve On, Dream Matches

Kelani Jordan has a couple of areas in her wrestling skillset that she would like to improve on, as she recently noted. The inaugural and reigning NXT Women’s North American champion spoke with Busted Open Radio recently for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful and Wrestling Inc):

On what she’d like to improve on: “It would be promos and to live in the moment and acknowledge the crowd, whether it’s wresting or when I’m talking. That’s the biggest thing I want to work on. Listening.”

On being trained to ignore the crowd through her gymnastics background: “You’re always taught to tune them out because you don’t want any distractions. For all these years, I’ve been tuning everyone out. Yes, you can hear them, but you’re so laser-focused that you tune them out. You hear your teammates cheering, but you block everyone else out. It’s retraining my brain to do the opposite.”

On her dream match: “My dream match? Probably Bianca [Belair] or Charlotte.”