Kelly Kelly On How the WWE Women’s Locker Room is ‘Very Different’ From Her Time

Kelly Kelly has made a couple Royal Rumble appearances for WWE in recent years, and she recently discussed the different between the women’s locker room now versus when she was with the company. The WWE alumna was a guest on GAW TV with Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon, and SoCalVal recently and talked about how the locker room has a very different atmosphere than it used to.

“It’s very different,” Kelly said. “I feel like when we were there, all the girls were just — we were so close, tight-knit, and maybe they are. I just know when we were there, it was just like everybody was together talking in the locker room, sitting down. And then I feel like when I went back, no one was really in the locker room, Everyone was kind of doing their own thing. Which is totally fine, but I just feel like um we just we were such a tight-knit group back then.”

Kelly most recently appeared for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she was eliminated by Sasha Banks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit GAW TV with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.