Ken Patera Doesn’t Need To Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
May 15, 2023
In a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Ken Patera offered his opinion on the WWE Hall of Fame when asked about his ambitions for career recognition. Patera indicated he held no particular value for the institution and that his career could speak for itself. You can find a highlight from Patera and see the complete interview below.
On his view of the WWE HOF: “Do I want to be in there? Fuck no! Vince McMahon put that whole thing together. It doesn’t even have a building. Everyone knows who I am and what I’ve done.”
