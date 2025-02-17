wrestling / News
Various News: Ken Patera To Be Honored At The Gathering VI, Hulk Hogan Promoting Beer In Florida
– The Gathering VI is set to honor wrestling legend Ken Patera as part of their summer weekend event. PWInsider reports that Patera will be honored at the convention, which takes place from July 30th through August 3rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.
You can find out more and get tickets here.
– Hulk Hogan is doing a tour of Florida at eight venues in South Florida to promote his Real American Beer. You can see the details below in the announcement:
Rolling into South Florida! Come join the party 👇🏼
Wed, February 19:
💥Liquor Land II- 10833 Jog Rd #176, Boynton Beach
💥 11:30-1 pm
💥 Super Duper Liquor- 614 Belvedere RD, West Palm Beach
💥 2-3:30 pm
💥 X-Golf- 1900 Okeechobee Blvd #B, West Palm Beach
💥 4:15-4:45 pm… pic.twitter.com/vGy7FuEfgy
— Real American Beer (@realamerbeer) February 12, 2025