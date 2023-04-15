wrestling / News
Ken Patera Releases New Autobiography
Ken Patera has released his official autobiography. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion released his Autobiography Ken Patera: Weight of the World late last month.
You can get the independently-published book here. The book, which includes a forward by Ric Flair, is described as follows:
Ken Patera crushed competition and broke records everywhere. He hurled all Track & Field shot putters to the side. He pushed to the top of the weightlifting world winning countless medals in the Nationals, Pan Am Games and the Olympics – and was the first American to ever clean & jerk over 500 pounds. In pro wrestling, he main-evented for the AWA as one of Andre the Giant’s biggest foils and held the WWF Intercontinental Title concurrently with the NWA Missouri Championship. All these accolades were the results of hard work, but it wasn’t an easy road. With obstacles, injuries, and an intense pressure to succeed, witness the fitness of the “World’s Strongest Man” and just how he handled bearing the “Weight of the World.”
