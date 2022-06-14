Various News: Ken Patera Releasing Autobiography, Jon Moxley Audiobook Available

WWE alumnus Ken Patera is set to release his autobiography. PWInsider reports that Patera, a former WWWF Intercontinental Champion, is in the final stages of writing his autobiography. The initial draft is reportedly in the range of 600 pages and is co-written by Simon Gregory.

The book is currently being edited and will be released through Kenny Casanova’s WOHW publications.

– The site also reports that the audiobook for Jon Moxley’s memoir Mox was released on Tuesday. Moxley is the narrator for the audiobook, which was originally published in written form in November of 2021. The book is described as follows: