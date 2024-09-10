Ken Shamrock Says His First WWE Contract Had His ‘The Rock’ Nickname

Ken Shamrock was nicknamed “The Rock” early in his MMA career, and he says he had that nickname on his original WWE contract. Shamrock carried his “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” moniker into his WWE run, and of course “The Rock” ended up being the name of another WWE star you may have heard of. But Shamrock told Vlad TV that his original contract had the nickname listed.

“I was Ken ‘The Rock’ Shamrock when I came out to fight,” Shamrock said (per Fightful). “He [Dwayne Johnson] had no clue, absolutely no clue that I was named ‘The Rock.’ In fact, when I came to him and I kind of joked about it, that I had that carved out in my contract. I kind of laughed about it.”

Shamrock continued, “He was like, ‘Oh, what? Really?’ I was like, ‘Brother, don’t worry about it, man. It’s not a big deal. I don’t care.’ He made it more famous than me, right?”

Shamrock and The Rock feuded quite a bit on screen during their time in WWE together, and they have stayed close over the years.