– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock discussed joining WWE and when he realized he work as a pro wrestler, recalling his experience refereeing Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ken Shamrock on refereeing Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13: “It probably wasn’t until I actually reffed a match with Stone Cold and Bret Hart, ’cause I didn’t know if I could do it, man. I knew these guys were at an another level and I knew what I had wrestled before was nowhere near at what these guys were doing and I was thinking to myself I didn’t even realize if I could even do it. ‘Cause it’s different from when you watch it on TV than when you actually get in there and you actually have to do it. It’s a whole different ball game.”

On how reffing the match made him realize he could work pro wrestling: “I was reffing a pro wrestling match, because they were so aggressive and so vicious to one another while I was inside that ring, that I at that point, said, ‘Oh sh*t, this is no different than MMA.”