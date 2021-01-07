Kenny Omega Says Reunited Bullet Club Is ‘Just Getting Started’

At the end of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling tag team champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up to save Kenny Omega from Jon Moxley. After the group beat up the wrestlers around ringside, the Young Bucks came out and seemingly aligned with them. This reunited a portion of the Bullet Club and was the first time they’ve all been in a ring together in years.

In a post on Twitter, Omega wrote: “We warned you guys. The clues were there. Weren’t you listening? We’re just getting started.”