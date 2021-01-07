wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Says Reunited Bullet Club Is ‘Just Getting Started’
At the end of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling tag team champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up to save Kenny Omega from Jon Moxley. After the group beat up the wrestlers around ringside, the Young Bucks came out and seemingly aligned with them. This reunited a portion of the Bullet Club and was the first time they’ve all been in a ring together in years.
In a post on Twitter, Omega wrote: “We warned you guys. The clues were there. Weren’t you listening? We’re just getting started.”
“Let’s have an Elite reunion as @KennyOmegamanX the AEW World Champ & the World Tag Team Champs have a 6-man tag-team next week!” –@TheDonCallis.
Night Two of our New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/AIQoYdD5Rp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) January 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil & More React to Insurrection Attempt in Washington, DC
- NXT Talent Was Planned For Last Week’s Smackdown For Main Event Angle
- Mick Foley Wants Vince McMahon to Remove Donald Trump From the WWE Hall of Fame
- Goldberg and Drew McIntyre Segment From RAW Hurt By Timing Issues, Details On Original Plan