wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Says Reunited Bullet Club Is ‘Just Getting Started’

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bullet Club AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega

At the end of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling tag team champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up to save Kenny Omega from Jon Moxley. After the group beat up the wrestlers around ringside, the Young Bucks came out and seemingly aligned with them. This reunited a portion of the Bullet Club and was the first time they’ve all been in a ring together in years.

In a post on Twitter, Omega wrote: “We warned you guys. The clues were there. Weren’t you listening? We’re just getting started.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading
About us privacy policy contact us

Copyright © 2021 411mania.com, LLC. All rights reserved.
Click here for our privacy policy. Please help us serve you better, fill out our survey.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to our terms of use.