KENTA To Defend STRONG Openweight Title Against Eddie Edwards At NJPW Capital Collision

KENTA is set to defend the STRONG Openweight Title against Eddie Edwards at NJPW Capital Collision on April 15th.

NJPW confirmed that KENTA will defend his STRONG Openweight Championship against Eddie Edwards at NJPW Capital Collision following Edwards confronting KENTA during a promo backstage after NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse United (at which KENTA defeated Minoru Suzuki)

The full card for the show is below.

* Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

* Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, The DKC, Tomohiro Ishii, & Clark Connors vs. Volador Jr., Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, Kevin Knight, & KUSHIDA

* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* KENTA vs. Eddie Edwards for the STRONG Openweight Championship

