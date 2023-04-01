wrestling / News
KENTA To Defend STRONG Openweight Title Against Eddie Edwards At NJPW Capital Collision
KENTA is set to defend the STRONG Openweight Title against Eddie Edwards at NJPW Capital Collision on April 15th.
NJPW confirmed that KENTA will defend his STRONG Openweight Championship against Eddie Edwards at NJPW Capital Collision following Edwards confronting KENTA during a promo backstage after NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse United (at which KENTA defeated Minoru Suzuki)
The full card for the show is below.
* Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson
* Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, The DKC, Tomohiro Ishii, & Clark Connors vs. Volador Jr., Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, Kevin Knight, & KUSHIDA
* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
* KENTA vs. Eddie Edwards for the STRONG Openweight Championship
Now official for 4/15!
After a challenge issued backstage at Multiverse United, Eddie Edwards will challenge KENTA for the STRONG Openweight Championship at Capital Collision!
Tickets: https://t.co/H1QVNNMkQz#njpwSTRONG #njcapital pic.twitter.com/jBESEKha1s
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 1, 2023
Last night at Multiverse United, @KENTAG2S defended #njpwSTRONG Openweight gold- and was confronted by @TheEddieEdwards backstage!
Ten years removed from matches in Pro-Wrestling NOAH, a title bout at Capital Collision 4/15?
TICKETS: https://t.co/H1QVNNMSG7 #njcapital pic.twitter.com/G74Pi3SqZE
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 1, 2023
