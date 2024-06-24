KENTA Set to Make MLW Debut at Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between KENTA and Bobby Fish for MLW Blood and Thunder, which will be KENTA’s debut. The match will be part of the Opera Cup. The event takes place on July 12 in St. Petersburg, FL.

MLW today announced KENTA vs. Bobby Fish in round 1 of the Opera Cup at MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15.

Fans worldwide can tune in for free on MLW’s YouTube Channel to witness this historic bout live from St. Petersburg, FL.

KENTA will make his highly anticipated MLW debut against the formidable Bobby Fish at MLW Blood & Thunder on July 12. This match is not just any bout; it’s a Round 1 Opera Cup tournament match, adding an extra layer of intensity and stakes.

KENTA, representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is set to bring his renowned fighting prowess to MLW’s grand stage. Known as “Lil’K,” KENTA is a decorated fighter with an illustrious career. His accolades include:

One-time GHC Heavyweight Champion

One-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion

One-time NEVER Openweight Champion

Two-time STRONG Openweight Champion

Three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion

Three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion

One-time GHC Tag Team Champion

KENTA is the master and creator of the iconic Go To Sleep finishing move and a proud member of the notorious BULLET CLUB. His exceptional talent has earned him multiple accolades, including the Tokyo Sports Best Bout, Best Tag Team Award, and Outstanding Performance Award.

Standing in his way is Bobby Fish, a fighter who has been on a tear in MLW since his return earlier this year. Fish is a feared kickboxing specialist who has recently expanded his arsenal with several dangerous suplexes. With momentum on his side, Fish aims to go the distance in the Opera Cup, having previously competed in the 2021 tournament. This year, he’s determined to claim the prestigious antique Opera Cup trophy.

This is a showdown of two brilliant fighting styles, as both KENTA and Fish are known for their striking prowess. With so much on the line, this high-stakes Opera Cup match promises to be a must-see fight.

The winner of this bout will advance to face AKIRA, who secured his place in the next round at MLW Anniversary’24.

Both KENTA and Fish have no time for punks in pro wrestling, and their shared kickboxing expertise ensures a hard-hitting, high-stakes battle.

