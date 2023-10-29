Kenzie Paige Says Beating Kamille Gave Her Career Momentum

In a recent conversation with Wrestling Epicenter, NWA’s Kenzie Paige offered some details about taking the NWA Women’s Championship Title from Kamille at NWA 75 (per Fightful). Paige explained that beating an opponent of Kamille’s standing catapulted her into a new level within the industry. You can find a highlight from Paige and listen to the full interview below.

On working with and ultimately defeating Kamille: “In all retrospect, she is a great competitor, she is tough. Obviously, like y’all saw, she is dominant. You don’t hold something for 813 days unless you are dominant. Kamille, her name, and her presence carries a lot of respect, so to beat her and say that I’m the woman that dethroned Kamille, sends me to a whole new world of momentum. So yeah, working with Kamille and beating Kamille were two momentum-changing things that happened in my life.”