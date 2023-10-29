wrestling / News
Kenzie Paige Says Beating Kamille Gave Her Career Momentum
In a recent conversation with Wrestling Epicenter, NWA’s Kenzie Paige offered some details about taking the NWA Women’s Championship Title from Kamille at NWA 75 (per Fightful). Paige explained that beating an opponent of Kamille’s standing catapulted her into a new level within the industry. You can find a highlight from Paige and listen to the full interview below.
On working with and ultimately defeating Kamille: “In all retrospect, she is a great competitor, she is tough. Obviously, like y’all saw, she is dominant. You don’t hold something for 813 days unless you are dominant. Kamille, her name, and her presence carries a lot of respect, so to beat her and say that I’m the woman that dethroned Kamille, sends me to a whole new world of momentum. So yeah, working with Kamille and beating Kamille were two momentum-changing things that happened in my life.”
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview
- Booker T Thinks TNA Should Bring Back The Six-Sided Ring
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Time In TNA, Being Replaced As A Booker
- Ahmed Johnson Says WWE Locker Room Was ‘Jealous’ Of Him, Recalls Razor Ramon Helping Him