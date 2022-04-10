wrestling / News
Kevin Eck Announces ROH Exit
Kevin Eck announced that this week's edition of the Eck's Files on ROHWrestling.com is his last, as he is finishing up with ROH and exiting the company. You can see his statement below:
“On a final note, this is my last column for ROHWrestling.com, as I am finishing up with the company this week.
I joined ROH six years ago as a content writer for the website. Later, I took part in booking meetings and created and hosted The ROHStrong Podcast.
As I’ve said publicly on several occasions, I’ve worked for bigger wrestling companies than ROH, but none better.
The ROH locker room was filled with great people who have extraordinary talent, tremendous passion and a tireless work ethic. It was truly my honor to work with all of them.
I believe ROH is in good hands with Tony Khan and I’m excited to see what he does with the brand going forward.
As always, keep safe and stay #ROHStrong!”
Kevin Eck previously served as a creative writer, columnist, and podcast host for ROH for a number of years. He also hosted the ROHStrong Podcast.
AEW President Tony Khan acquired ROH last month.
