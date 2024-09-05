Kevin Kelly Comments on Lawsuit Against AEW, Responds to Jim Ross Calling It ‘Frivolous’

As previously reported, Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins, better known as the Boys, have filed a lawsuit against AEW and others for defamation and more. This includes targeting AEW for labeling talent as independent contractors instead of employees. This drew comments from Jim Ross on his latest podcast, where he called the suit ‘frivolous’ and predicted Kelly and the Tates wouldn’t likely get any kind of settlement. In a post on Twitter, Kelly commented on the lawsuit and responded to the comments from Ross.

He wrote: “Lots of comments on our lawsuit and we will see what happens. I had hoped to settle this fairly and quietly with AEW but they left us no choice. And to my friend JR, this is not “frivolous” in the least. We look forward to what comes next. Thank you all very much.”