– During a recent edition of The Undisputed Podcast, NJPW English broadcaster Kevin Kelly discussed his approach to commentary and explained how he’s different from AEW commentary. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’ll never blur the line or pull back the curtain. The fact that I get respect today as, you know, voted wrestling announcer of the year [Best Television Announcer] or whatever by the Wrestling Observer fans. That’s nice. That’s wonderful. But I am the antithesis of AEW commentary, which is sort of like, you know, all over the place and kind of inside and a little snarky. That’s not really me. I am more, kind of, in the roots of the industry.”