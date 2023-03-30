wrestling / News
Kevin Kelly Compares His Broadcast NJPW Style to AEW Commentary
March 30, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of The Undisputed Podcast, NJPW English broadcaster Kevin Kelly discussed his approach to commentary and explained how he’s different from AEW commentary. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I’ll never blur the line or pull back the curtain. The fact that I get respect today as, you know, voted wrestling announcer of the year [Best Television Announcer] or whatever by the Wrestling Observer fans. That’s nice. That’s wonderful. But I am the antithesis of AEW commentary, which is sort of like, you know, all over the place and kind of inside and a little snarky. That’s not really me. I am more, kind of, in the roots of the industry.”
