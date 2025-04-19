Kevin Knight Says He Learned Similar Things Training Under Katsuyori Shibata & Natalya

Kevin Knight trained under both Katsuyori Shibata and Natalya, and he says that the training process was similar with both of them. Knight spoke with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely and said that he learned similar things training with Shibata that he did at TJ Wilson and Natalya’s Dungeon.

“The same things that Shibata was teaching is the same thing that Natty and TJ were teaching over at the Dungeon,” Knight said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Using your voice, having that heart, having that energy, having that — she called it ‘that f**k you,’ you know what I mean? Having that whatever it is that’s going to bring it out of you, that the crowd is really going to feel.”

Knight is now an AEW talent, having signed with the company at the end of March.