Kevin Nash Announces Passing of Father-in-Law

– Kevin Nash issued a statement on his Twitter today that he will not be able to make his scheduled appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield due to the passing of his father-in-law. You can see his announcement on the matter below.

“It’s with deep regret that my appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield are canceled My father in law passed away today and my family needs me. I have worked a cage match with @BretHart in San Diego upon arriving to the building and learning of the death of my Mom, Family 1st.”

We send our condolences to Kevin Nash and his family on their loss.