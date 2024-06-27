Kevin Nash Says David Arquette’s WCW Title Win Was Worse Than Finger Poke Of Doom

Kevin Nash believes that David Arquette’s WCW World Championship win was worse for WCW than the Finger Poke Of Doom. Both moments are considered low points in WCW’s history by most fans, and were covered on the Who Killed WCW? docuseries. Nash reflected on Arquette’s win on his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Arquette’s World Title win: “It’s crazy, but this is how much this s**t matters; absolutely forgot that Arquette was champion… So, is that making David Arquette the champion — that’s not worse than the Finger Poke?”

On Bischoff staying everyone was on board with it: “And then they cut to Dallas and Dallas goes, he goes ‘I’m like, are you f**king kidding me?’ Like, obviously, Dallas wasn’t in on it!”

On whether Arquette’s win got crossover press: “No. Owen got crossover press. Yeah, burn a f**king bag of puppies you get crossover press. No, man. As the boys would say, ‘It’s turn-the-channel heat.’ Did it make you pissed off, yeah. So, it gave an element of heat? Yeah, ‘turn-the-channel-and-never-come back’ heat.”