Kevin Nash Won’t Sign Something For Free In An Airport, Explains Why

Most fans likely know the proper etiquette for approaching a celebrity in public — but if not, Kevin Nash will educate them. Nash took some time on a recent episode of Kliq This to address the idea of talent getting mobbed in public by people seeking a signed item (via Fightful). According to Nash, there’s a time and a place for getting signed memorabilia and the middle of an airport is neither. You can find a few highlights on the topic from Nash and listen to the full podcast below.

On if he’ll sign something in a public setting: “I won’t do it for an adult. I know how much those things go for. It used to be you could sign your name on then with a paint pen, [but] they got shit that they can just wipe that right off it. To me, it’s like if you’re carrying a Funko, I ain’t signing it. So don’t carry a Funko.”

On why he declines to sign items in that context: “Yeah, you’ll see a price listing in of it. The only reason I’m at the airport is because I’m going to a signing. So your chances of getting something for free, being the reason that I’m leaving my fucking house in the first place, is about as good a chance of fucking Punk being the main event on Raw Monday when he showed up in the parking lot.”