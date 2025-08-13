Kevin Nash Thinks Jade Cargill Shouldn’t Be Babyface: ‘She’s a Natural Heel’

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about Jade Cargill and shared his belief that she is being miscast as a babyface and that her true money-making potential is as a heel. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jade getting criticized by fans: “A lot of people give Jade like, ‘Oh, she hasn’t improved at all.’ I’m like, are you watching the same f**king matches? She hasn’t improved since AEW?’ She’s improved vastly.”

On their problem: “The f**king problem you have with Jade is she is a f**king heel. She’s not a babyface. I mean, she’s a natural heel. She looks like a f**king Marvel comic character. She’s The Narcissist. I just don’t get it, man.”

On his advice to her: “I tell her, ‘F**king, you should be a heel.’

On why she’s not a heel: “I think that will be the next progression we go. Because the money is — with her, and the match she just had, that’s a rematch there. If you turn her heel, she’s got, then she’s got Rhea to work with. I just don’t see her as a babyface.”

