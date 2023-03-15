Kevin Nash Reflects On Anniversary Of Scott Hall’s Passing

Scott Hall passed away a year ago on Tuesday, and Kevin Nash took to Twitter to reflect on the anniversary. Hall passed away on March 14th, 2022 and Nash posted to Twitter to pay tribute to his longtime friend and tag team partner, writing:

“Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it’s just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us”