Kevin Nash Reveals Sting Loved Pranks, Usually Involving Poop

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash revealed that not only did Sting love to prank people, but his pranks often involved poop. He also described a few incidents in which the Stinger used his own feces to bother people.

Nash said: “He was a prankster, you know? He loved a good shit rib. He got Bagwell one time. It started off — that’s back when you used to get the USA Todays at your front door. So fucking Sting went and shit in the middle of Bagwell’s USA Today. So, Bagwell grabs it. Of course, you’re going right to the dumper when you grab it to sit down and read it. [Buff] opens it up, and turds fall on him. So, that was number one. Then, I think Steve said he left something in the back of the car when they came back from the gym. He had a bag of shit that he put underneath the front seat and let it just simmer for the entire road trip. Everybody was like, ‘What the fuck?!’ They’re looking in the glove box and everywhere. He had a couple of some good ones.“