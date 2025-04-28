Kevin Nash Claims The Rock Didn’t Attend Wrestlemania 41 Due To Film Commitments

There’s been a lot said about The Rock not attending Wrestlemania 41, as he was present for the start of the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena feud. However, Kevin Nash thinks Rock had a really good excuse for missing the event. In the latest etpisode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Nash said that Rock couldn’t appear at the event due to his commitments to an upcoming Martin Scorsese film.

He said: “Rock couldn’t show up because Rock was filming a fucking Scorsese film. The last time Rock fucking showed up, right before Hercules, he tore his fucking bone off his pelvis and cost production $10 million. No, Rock can say whatever he wants, ‘I didn’t want to fuck up Cena’s moment,’ he didn’t have the option. Scorsese was not going to let him. Fuck off. No. I think they’re shooting in Hawaii. I might be wrong, but put it this way, if they’re not shooting, they’re definitely in pre-(production). Whoever is ensuring that note ain’t gonna let Rock bounce around the ring.“