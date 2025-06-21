Kevin Owens Reacts to John Cena Pipebomb Promo

– The pro wrestling world is buzzing following last night’s WWE SmackDown. The show ended with John Cena recreating the legendary CM Punk Pipebomb promo with his own iteration, this time with Cena cutting a promo on a prone and knocked out Punk. Cena also made references to AEW during the promo and also referenced former WWE Superstars Matt Cardona, Claudio Castagnoli, and Nic Nemeth. Also, currently injured WWE Superstar Kevin Owens referenced the John Cena promo last night via social media.

Owens shared a photo of himself with no caption. The photo shows Kevin Owens wearing a John Cena t-shirt that says “HR Respect” on it, referring to Cena’s, “Hustle. Loyalty. Respect.”

Owens is currently out of action due to a neck injury he suffered. As previously noted, Owens recently revealed during an interview that he hasn’t made a decision whether he wants to have neck surgery, telling Le10Sport that he’s “waiting to see how things progress naturally.” Owens also said during the interview that it would be “false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring.”

Cena and Owens have a long history together going back many years, facing each other in the ring multiple times. They also teamed together on the December 30, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where they defeated The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. You can view the photo Owens shared on X below: