– During a recent interview with Le10 Sport, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shared an update on his neck injury and in-ring status. He explained why he has yet to undergo neck surgery, and he also noted that it would be “false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring.” Below are some highlights from Le10 Sport (translation via Google Translate):

Owens on waiting to see if he can improve before having surgery: “I still haven’t had the surgery. There’s a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re kind of waiting to see how things progress naturally. There’s no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can… Not recover, because it won’t recover, but slightly improve without surgery. Afterward, we can make a plan and decide what’s the best thing to do for surgery. But it’s a very slow process. You just have to have patience. I don’t usually have a lot of patience, but this time I have no choice.”

Kevin Owens on his injury: “I had doubts for several months that there was something really wrong. On the other hand, it took several months to diagnose the injury as such. But we found out two days before I made the announcement on SmackDown, that I couldn’t be at WrestleMania and that I had to stop wrestling immediately. In fact, I was extremely lucky not to be injured more seriously in the matches that I had at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber because my neck was already in very bad shape, but we didn’t know.”

On his symptoms not being reflective of a neck injury: “Because the symptoms I was having weren’t compatible with a neck injury. So we were looking for why I had these symptoms, but we weren’t looking in the right place because it didn’t make sense. No one could have known that it was my neck that was affected by these symptoms. Afterwards, someone… In fact, I was the one who suggested I have my neck examined to see if there was anything wrong. And that’s when we found it.”

On returning to the ring: “It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights. I don’t know if that’s true.”