Kevin Owens Wasn’t Happy With The Referee’s Mistakes In Royal Rumble Match With Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens is still thinking about his loss to Roman Reigns at this year’s Royal Rumble, and it appears that he wasn’t too happy with the referee in the match.

In a recent in-character interview on The Jake Asman Show, Owens explained his reasons for being upset with the referee (via Fightful):

“I’m still recovery from the Royal Rumble. It was a pretty rough night for me. I was thrown off a 12-foot platform onto a bunch of tables, I got hit by a golf cart, I jumped off a forklift that was about 10 feet in the air, I burned my arm on a light that was part of our setup, and to top it all off, I didn’t win because I think a referee got paid off or something. A lot to recover from. I’ve never been cheated by a referee that way before. I used to play hockey in Canada as a kid so you would think it would happen before,” he said.

Owens also mentioned the referee’s “screw-ups” after handcuffing Reigns and believing that he had the match won.

“I had a few options on how to approach it. I could try to knock him out, but he’s a tough guy. I figured I could go after his legs so he couldn’t stand up, but it wasn’t working that well. He went a different route and tried to throw me off high things and hit me with vehicles. Different strategies. Towards the end, I turned his own trick on him. He brought handcuffs, I handcuffed him to something and I thought I had him, I really did have him. Some screw-ups from the referees and here I am, sitting in my car without the Universal Championship. It goes to show, no matter how prepared you are for a match in WWE, you never know how it’s going to go.”

Owens tried to get his revenge by attacking Reigns on last week’s edition of SmackDown, likely leading to another encounter between the two in the near future.