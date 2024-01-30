Kevin Owens Reportedly Worked WWE Royal Rumble With a Broken Foot

– Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens worked last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event with a broken foot. Owens reportedly broke his foot in his tournament final matchup against Santos Escobar earlier this month on WWE SmackDown.

The win earned Owens a shot at WWE US Champion Logan Paul at Royal Rumble. However, Logan Paul won the match via disqualification, retaining his title after Owens was caught wearing Paul’s brass knuckles.

While Kevin Owens hasn’t been wrestling since he suffered the foot injury earlier this month, he was still able to work through it for the title match against Paul on Saturday.