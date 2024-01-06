Kevin Owens Wins US Title Tournament On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens has a date with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble after winning the US Championship Tournament on Smackdown. Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the finals of the tournament on Friday’s show to earn a shot at Paul’s US Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Paul was ringside for the match and after the bell, he entered the ring and stepped to Owens, who knocked him to the mat with a punch.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.