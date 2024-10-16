Kevin Owens Says He’s Been Silenced, Gives WWE Until Smackdown Let Him Explain Cody Rhodes Attack

Kevin Owens says WWE is silencing him, and they have until Friday to air his side of the Cody Rhodes attack video. Owens appeared on a video after WWE Bad Blood where he attacked Rhodes in the parking lot of the venue. Owens tried to explain on last week’s Smackdown that Rhodes was the one who turned on him but was shut down when Rhodes came out with security.

Owens posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he would love to explain himself but WWE hasn’t allowed him to and has tried to shut him up. He noted that they didn’t want him on Smackdown and cut his mic, then said that he sent them a video to air on Raw, but they chose not to do so.

Owens then said that he doesn’t want to post the video on social media but if WWE doesn’t air the video on Smackdown, he will do so.