WWE Announces Kevin Owens Suffered Fractured Hand

It was reported last night that Kevin Owens planned to get his hand x-rayed following WWE Smackdown, as Grayson Waller attacked it during their match. WWE has offered an update on Owens, noting that he suffered fractures to his 4th and 5th metacarpals. It remains to be seen if this is a storyline injury or if Owens is really hurt.

UPDATE: @fightowensfight has sustained an injury, fracturing his 4th and 5th metacarpal during #SmackDown last night. https://t.co/2eZSVEJ27G — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2023