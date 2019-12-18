wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Will Be The Next Guest On The Bump, Stone Cold’s Championship Victories, Shinsuke Nakamura Does Lunges
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens will be the guest on the next episode of The Bump, which happens on January 8 after the holidays. Meanwhile, the WWE Network will stream all episodes of the show starting at 10 AM ET on Christmas Day.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at all of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s championship victories.
– The latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior workouts features Shinsuke Nakamura doing lunges with a sandbag.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As
- Eric Bischoff on WWE’s Booking of Big Show, Difficulty in Booking Giants, Show’s Athletic Skills
- BIlly Corgan On His DIY Philosophy Toward the NWA, TNA Trying to Be Too Much Like WWE
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around