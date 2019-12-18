wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Will Be The Next Guest On The Bump, Stone Cold’s Championship Victories, Shinsuke Nakamura Does Lunges

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens will be the guest on the next episode of The Bump, which happens on January 8 after the holidays. Meanwhile, the WWE Network will stream all episodes of the show starting at 10 AM ET on Christmas Day.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at all of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s championship victories.

– The latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior workouts features Shinsuke Nakamura doing lunges with a sandbag.

