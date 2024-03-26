Kevin Owens Says WrestleMania 32 Match With Undertaker Was Discussed

Kevin Owens says there was heavy consideration to having him face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Owens competed Zack Ryder, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, and Stardust in a ladder match for his WWE Intercontinental Championship at the show, but he told WrestleSphere that there was discussion about him taking on the Dead Man, who ended up battling Shane McMahon inside Hell in a Cell instead.

“I think things just shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned, so obviously at the time, my standing in the company compared to Shane McMahon coming back after all those years, the thought was probably ‘Shane McMahon versus The Undertaker is a huge match,” Owens said.

He added, “I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it would have been amazing. My first WrestleMania, to be in there with The Undertaker, would have been sweet. It didn’t happen, but I’ve been in the ring with him. I was actually in the ring with him in the main event of a Madison Square Garden show, so I got to do that with him which was really cool.”

Owens will compete against Logan Paul and Randy Orton at this year’s show for Paul’s WWE United States Championship.