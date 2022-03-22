Kidd Bandit On Training At Nightmare Factory, Appearing on AEW Dark

Kidd Bandit recently discussed their training under QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes at The Nightmare Factory and ending up on AEW Dark. Bandit spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On training at the Nightmare Factory: “So the Nightmare Factory, I think was probably what really launched my career. I’ve always been proud to represent the school. First of all, QT Marshall is a great, wonderful coach who taught me a lot of the moves I do now. I don’t think he meant to do that. I’m trying to do stuff that no one’s done before. But every time I’m workshopping a move or a sequence, I think of his teachings. I oftentimes think people forget he’s such an integral part of the Factory, too. As much as Cody is. People think Nightmare Factory, they think Cody.

“But, low-key, QT’s also a big part of that. So, major props to coach QT. But in terms of why the Nightmare Factory, the answer is pretty freakin’ simple. I’m a big Cody fan. I’m one of the biggest Cody marks in the world. So when I saw he had a school via Brooke Havok, ‘cause she posted about it on Facebook, I was friends with Brooke before she became Brooke Havok. When I saw she posted that, I had to get there.”

On how they began training at the Nightmare Factory: “My school at the time had already closed because of the pandemic, right? So I tell my training partner, my best friend [Ish], I was like, ‘Hey, bro. What do you feel about Cody Rhodes’ school?’ This was around the time when Cody was still in AEW as the Executive Vice President. So not only could this be a wonderful opportunity to learn from one of the best wrestlers in the world, being surrounded by the All Elite talent, this is also a wonderful opportunity to just get eyes on us, AEW eyes on us. It ended up becoming great. I ended up on Dark. I like to believe my association with the Nightmare Factory was a big integral part of that.”