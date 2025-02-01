wrestling / News

Kidd Bandit Return Set For Epic Pro Wrestling

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kidd Bandit Epic Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Epic Pro

Kidd Bandit is making their return to the ring for Epic Pro Wrestling in March. Epic Pro announced on Friday that Bandit will compete at Epic Pro’s Meanest Of Times on March 15th.

No word as of yet on who Bandit is facing. They have been out of action since September 2023 and had a planned return in December that was scuttled due to a sprain.

