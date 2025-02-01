wrestling / News
Kidd Bandit Return Set For Epic Pro Wrestling
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
Kidd Bandit is making their return to the ring for Epic Pro Wrestling in March. Epic Pro announced on Friday that Bandit will compete at Epic Pro’s Meanest Of Times on March 15th.
No word as of yet on who Bandit is facing. They have been out of action since September 2023 and had a planned return in December that was scuttled due to a sprain.
🚨TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Epic Pro Wrestling – The Meanest of Times in Los Angeles, CA – March 15th – 7 PM
Featuring the professional wrestling return of KIdd Bandit!
Stay tuned for more announcements!
Tickets: https://t.co/y7gdZBYqLv pic.twitter.com/fZtoIfwx5I
— Epic Pro Wrestling – March 15th in Los Angeles! (@EpicProLA) January 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble