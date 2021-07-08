Killian Dain Says NXT Wrestlers Watched AEW Dynamite Backstage

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Killian Dain said that NXT wrestlers watched matches from AEW Dynamite backstage during episode tapings. Here are highlights:

On if NXT wrestlers would watch AEW: “Like, so, I think people would love [for] me to say it was this rivalry or whatever else, but the truth is, you know when we were going head-to-head if they had a particularly good match, we’d wanted to watch; we’d watch! You know what I mean? We’d be backstage in the locker room; we’ll be like, ‘Oh, such and such, let’s see that.’ A lot of [them] are our friends, [as is] with a lot of the guys on the roster.”

On the ‘rivalry’ between the companies: “So yeah, sure, there is a rivalry so far as we wanted to do the best we could, we wanted to put on the best matches, and we felt that we had an incredible roster at NXT. There is not one person there, who has gone, ‘F them’ or anything like that because I shared locker rooms with maybe at least 50 percent of that roster. In fact, I’m probably underselling that; I’d say I’ve been at shows with about 75 percent of that roster; some of the guys I even trained with or people who have [been] trained by myself, you know, are on that roster.”

On how the roster felt about AEW: “So for us, there was a professional rivalry so far as. Nobody wants to lose or anything like that, but at the same time, we knew it was great for the industry. We knew it was exactly what it was as us growing up watching, when it was WWF and WCW, maybe on a smaller scale, but for a lot of us, in the NXT locker room, it was a good way; an added motivation is probably the best way to put it. Listen, there’s no denying, if there is a really cool match, and we’re not doing something on the show that day, we’d be watching, you know what I mean because there were some crackers at the time.”

On if Triple H would watch: “Well, I’d hardly be sitting with Triple H; I’d be in the locker rooms (laughs). I don’t know, you’d have to ask him, but I’m sure maybe not at the time, maybe the next day he’d be watching to see whatever else. I’m sure there are a lot more technical answers that he could answer, I’m assuming so?”